Single Mom of Six from Indio Gifted New Car

A life-changing moment for a single mom of six as she receives a car donated by a program called Recycled Rides through the National Auto Body Council. She drove away Wednesday afternoon in a nearly brand new 2017 Toyota Camry.

The car was donated by Hertz, made over by Ben Clymers Auto Body and through the National Auto Body Council, Sonya Palacio from Indio was gifted a new car. She says this will change her life, but more importantly the lives of her four school-age girls.

"My friend nominated me and I got a phone call, and I didn't believe it,” says Palacio. “ I thought I was being punked, so I did a little research and I called back and it was real. I'm still in shock. Something like this can't happen to me."

Her girls have near perfect attendance and get good grades, but this past year has been challenging as they lost their home, Sonya lost her job and the family's old car broke down.

Members of the NABC and other groups gathered this afternoon chipped in and donated an additional $425 out of their own pockets for the family to go out and have a nice meal in their new ride.