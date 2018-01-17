Local Law Enforcement Cracks Down On Fraudulent Disabled Parking Placards

Getting a disabled parking placard is going to get a lot harder in California as state officials work with the DMV to crack down on the fraudsters using the blue parking passes illegally.

Nicole Roeder of Palm Desert has not walked a day in her life. For her, getting around can be a challenge. And while she does have a disabled parking placard, some times it's useless.

"I see students parking in these spaces all the time. And they say it's there mothers or their grandmothers," said Roeder.

But for Roeder, having access to a disabled parking spot is not something she takes for granted. And watching others take advantage of the blue cards can be frustrating.

"It makes me sad and sort of angry and frustrated because those who are differently abled work twice as hard," Roeder said.

A new state law will now require the DMV to make it more difficult to get a disabled parking placard. Law enforcement state wide is also cracking down. And nobody is better at that than the Indio Police Department.

At Coachella 2017 Indio P.D. popped 84 people for fraudulently using the blue parking passes. But they don't wait for a festival to crack the whip. Officer James Koyanagi is assigned to the traffic unit and he say it happens all too often.

"It's definitely a huge problem because you take away the limited disabled parking spots from those that truly do need one," said Koyanagi.

Koyanagi says he tickets people everyday for parking in the disabled spots.