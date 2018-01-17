Local Law Enforcement Cracks Down On Fraudulent Disabled Parking - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Indio, CA

Local Law Enforcement Cracks Down On Fraudulent Disabled Parking Placards

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Vince Marino, Video Journalist
Connect
Indio, CA -

Getting a disabled parking placard is going to get a lot harder in California as state officials work with the DMV to crack down on the fraudsters using the blue parking passes illegally.

Nicole Roeder of Palm Desert has not walked a day in her life. For her, getting around can be a challenge. And while she does have a disabled parking placard, some times it's useless.  

Story: 2018 New Law For California Drivers

"I see students parking in these spaces all the time. And they say it's there mothers or their grandmothers," said Roeder.

But for Roeder, having access to a disabled parking spot is not something she takes for granted. And watching others take advantage of the blue cards can be frustrating.

"It makes me sad and sort of angry and frustrated because those who are differently abled work twice as hard," Roeder said.

Story: You Ask. We Investigate. Disabled Parking Spaces At Shopping Center

A new state law will now require the DMV to make it more difficult to get a disabled parking placard. Law enforcement state wide is also cracking down. And nobody is better at that than the Indio Police Department.

At Coachella 2017 Indio P.D. popped 84 people for fraudulently using the blue parking passes. But they don't wait for a festival to crack the whip. Officer James Koyanagi is assigned to the traffic unit and he say it happens all too often.

Story: Dog Park Parking Problems

"It's definitely a huge problem because you take away the limited disabled parking spots from those that truly do need one," said Koyanagi.

Koyanagi says he tickets people everyday for parking in the disabled spots.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Palm Springs

    Single Mom of Six from Indio Gifted New Car

    Single Mom of Six from Indio Gifted New Car

    Thursday, January 18 2018 2:49 AM EST2018-01-18 07:49:10 GMT

    A life-changing moment for a single mom of six as she receives a car donated by a program called Recycled Rides through the National Auto Body Council. 

    A life-changing moment for a single mom of six as she receives a car donated by a program called Recycled Rides through the National Auto Body Council. 

  • Perris

    Detectives Scour Turpin Property, Buttoning up Investigation for Prosecutors

    Detectives Scour Turpin Property, Buttoning up Investigation for Prosecutors

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 5:17 PM EST2018-01-17 22:17:57 GMT

    A Perris couple suspected of forcibly keeping a dozen of their children, some of them adults, in squalid conditions and with several shackled to their beds were behind bars Monday. David Allen Turpin, 56, and his wife, 49-year-old Louise Ann Turpin, were arrested Sunday on suspicion of committing multiple acts of torture and child abuse. Both are being held in lieu of $9 million bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. According to Riverside County sheriff's officia...

    A Perris couple suspected of forcibly keeping a dozen of their children, some of them adults, in squalid conditions and with several shackled to their beds were behind bars Monday. David Allen Turpin, 56, and his wife, 49-year-old Louise Ann Turpin, were arrested Sunday on suspicion of committing multiple acts of torture and child abuse. Both are being held in lieu of $9 million bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. According to Riverside County sheriff's officia...

  • California officials concerned about possible ICE sweeps

    California officials concerned about possible ICE sweeps

    California's attorney general says he is concerned about open-ended immigration sweeps as he says the Trump administration should be concentrating on deporting dangerous felons.
    California's attorney general says he is concerned about open-ended immigration sweeps as he says the Trump administration should be concentrating on deporting dangerous felons.
Powered by Frankly