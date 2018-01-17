24 Years Since Northridge Earthquake

Wednesday marks the 24th anniversary of the Northridge earthquake. The 6.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Southern California on Jan. 17, 1994. A former San Bernardino fire fighter said he remembers that work day all too well. "It was considerable shaking. We knew it was big, but didn't know where it was, but it got everybody out of bed. We pulled all of our equipment outside, and then waited to find out what exactly happened," Wanye Bennett said.

Fifty seven people died because of the Northridge earthquake. The earthquake also caused buildings and freeways to collapse in Los Angeles.

Bennett is now the owner of Disaster Survival Skills LCC. He said on the anniversary of the Northridge earthquake it is important to be prepared for disaster. "A good first aid kit will have trauma dressings, burn dressings, splints, things of that nature so we can take care of our own families immediately," Bennett said.

Jose Contreras is an emergency coordinator with the Riverside County Emergency Management Department in Indio. He said the community needs be prepared for the big one. "We're going to have to prioritize where we send out the resources. So it's better to start preparing and prepare to be on your own for three to seven days," Contreras said.

Experts suggest having enough water stored for two weeks, and one gallon of water per person, per day.

When an earthquake hits, Bennett says do not stand in a doorway. "We don't want you going into doorways. Door frames are actually the weakest part of a structure," he said. Contreras said to hide under a table. "Any hard surface, anywhere that you can get access to, go underneath, drop, cover and hold."