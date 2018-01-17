First Round of 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge Tournament Play to Begin in La Quinta

The 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge begins tomorrow, featuring nearly a dozen of the world's top 50 ranked golfers competing across three courses in La Quinta.

The 59th annual tournament boasts 15 Major champions and 13 former CareerBuilder Challenge champions competing for a $5.9 million purse, with $1.062 million going to the winner.

Spectators can likely expect a better outcome for tournament ambassador Phil Mickelson, who nearly didn't participate last year after undergoing hernia repair surgery yet finished 21st.

Others slated to appear include World No. 3 Jon Rahm, two-time Masters Champion Bubba Watson, former CareerBuilder Challenge champion Patrick Reed, defending champion Hudson Swafford, Idyllwild native Brendan Steele and 18-year-old Palm Desert High School senior phenom Charlie Reiter, who's being allowed to participate along with the 156 pros taking part in the tournament through a sponsor exemption.

This year's tournament boasts a strong field at a time when many pros typically take time off following other tourneys in early January, such as the Tournament of Champions and Sony Open, both held in Hawaii.

Though the tournament features plenty of big names, Reiter has emerged as a notable figure. His inclusion marks the first time an amateur has received an exemption into the professional division of the tournament. Reiter previously participated in the Emirates Australian Open in November, and has won more than 80 amateur and junior contests.

``Charlie is a very special player with local ties to the Coachella Valley, making him the perfect pick. We hope the local community will come out and support him in a big way,'' CareerBuilder Challenge Executive Director Jeff Sanders said.

Reiter said he was ``very grateful for the opportunity and excited to compete against the top players on the PGA Tour in front of my friends, family and all the golf fans in the desert.''

Golf Channel's coverage of the action will begin at noon, featuring play on the Stadium and Jack Nicklaus courses at PGA West, as well as the La Quinta Country Club.

The network says the tournament will air as planned despite a strike among members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, the union representing camera operators and technicians working events aired on Golf Channel. IATSE members recently walked out amid coverage of the Sony Open in Hawaii and other events in Florida.

The tournament will be livestreamed at http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream, according to the Golf Channel, which released a statement assuring viewers that the CareerBuilder Challenge's coverage would not be affected.

``Golf Channel has been working on negotiating an agreement for nine months with a union that represents our live tournament technicians. Those efforts have not yet yielded a resolution, and we look forward to reaching a mutually agreeable contract,'' the network said in a statement issued shortly after technicians walked out during the Sony Open. ``We have contingency plans in place, and will continue to deliver coverage. Thank you to our viewers for their patience.''

Formerly known as the Bob Hope Classic, the tournament has changed names and most recently, management, over the decades, with global sports agency Lagardere Sports now helming the event. The France-based agency also operates the Safeway Open in Napa, in addition to a number of charity tournaments that organizers say have generated $125 million over the past 28 years.

Lagardere Sports reached the agreement with Desert Classic Charities last year, and announced its involvement with the tournament last fall.

Sanders, the agency's executive vice president of golf events and current CareerBuilder Challenge executive director, said Lagardere was looking forward ``to implementing our golf entertainment model at PGA WEST, and enhancing the tournament experience for the fans, players, sponsors and volunteers.''

Desert Classic Charities operated the Coachella Valley's PGA Tour event since its inception in 1960. The Desert Classic Charities Board of Directors will continue to oversee the charitable donations made to area nonprofit organizations from the proceeds of the tournament.

This year's tournament will also build on last year's introduction of live music. The concert series, presented by the Palm Desert-based nonprofit H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation, will feature Huey Lewis and the News on Friday and the Goo Goo Dolls on Saturday on the driving range at PGA West.

The indie pop band Fitz and the Tantrums were the inaugural headliners last year. ``We are excited to unveil our golf festival model at this year's event featuring great food, wine, spirits, music and world-class PGA TOUR golf,'' Sanders said. ``We are stepping up our game this year by bringing in two nights of music.''

Daily tickets to the tournament are $30 and include admission to tournament play, the concert series and three on-course greenside hospitality venues. To purchase tickets, visit www.CBChallenge.com .