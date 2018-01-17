Man on Mission to Prevent Child Drownings - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Desert

Man on Mission to Prevent Child Drownings

KMIR Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Palm Desert, CA -

"It's heart wrenching, every time you see, it in the news, every time you see it on your telephone it's heart wrenching and the thing that bothers me the most is it's preventable," says Stephen Little, the CEO of Poolwerx in Palm Desert says he was devastated to learn two children drown in the valley within 48 hours of each other but wasn't surprised.

"I have an app on my phone from the Red Cross that quite literally alerts me every time a baby drowns in the United States and I'm used to getting between five to seven alerts daily," says Little.

He's on a mission to prevent child drownings so he partnered with Olympic gold medal swimmers and founded Swim to Win, a non profit that teaches children to swim, "Janet Evans with and Rowdy Gaines and we sat down and said this is our line in the sand this is no more," adding swim lessons will save children from the silent death, "the data clearly shows 85 percent of all kids who drown or are injured in swimming pools could have been stopped had they known how to swim."

But he says physical barriers and technology must also be layered to reduce the chance of accidental drownings, "Safety covers, safety fences, self closing self latching gates, door alarms and window alarms," adding one of his favorites is called the Safety Turtle, an alarm and wristband with a hydrophobic chip, "put it on their wrist whether it's on their wrist, whether it's on your dogs collar or on your child if they fall in the pool you're notified instantly, and again this is not meant to substitute parental supervision, this is not meant to take away swimming lessons."

He says parental supervision and swim lessons are paramount but coming together as a community will make all the difference, "Before anything else we show people love, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to these parents and then we look at how we change these statistics going forward."

Little says his organization will not stop until child drownings stop. His company Poolwerx offers free pool safety inspections and he will help those who don't have the resources. 

Poolwerks(760) 341-3377

Swim to Win 

Red Cross

