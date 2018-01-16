Local Salvadoran Reacts to TPS Ending

It's been over a week since the Department of Homeland Security announced it is ending protections for nearly 200,000 people from El Salvador. The Department of Homeland Security said it is ending the Temporary Protection Status program or TPS because original conditions caused by the 2001 earthquakes in El Salvador no longer exist.

Related: Know Your Rights During a Immigration (ICE) Raid

One Salvadoran in the Coachella Valley said the decision to end TPS is finally sinking in. For this story, we will call him John. He asked to remain anonymous for fear that gang members in El Salvador will kill him and his family. "They have hurt them so much that they have killed my grandfather, my mom's sister. They have killed several people in my family," John said in Spanish.

John came to the Coachella Valley on a short-term work visa to escape a gang called MS-13. "They wanted me to be a part of their gang because of the lighter color of my skin. I chose not to be a part of it and that's when they started targeting me, my family, and everybody there," he said.

Related: President Trump to Back Plan That Would Curb Legal Immigration

Immigration lawyer Michael Harrington said he is trying to help him get asylum to stay in the United States. "The country is basically being ruled by gangs. I think this is a recognition that even though Trump has ended it, it's just too soon," Harrington said.

Harrington said he is worried the decision to end TPS will separate John from his friends and family. "Our hopes have diminished. Our hopes have dropped that the immigration courts are not going to be as sensitive to my clients situation," Harrington said.

Related: Immigration agents descend on 7-Eleven stores in 17 states

John wants people to know while the damage from the earthquakes has improved, the country is still not safe. "It's terrifying. I am constantly thinking about my job and my life here. If I go back and the gangs get word that I am there, they will kill me, and that's the way it is, whether I like it or not," he said.

The Trump administration is giving Salvadorans until September 2019 to leave the United States or obtain a green card.