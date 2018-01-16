Fire Sparks at Palm Desert Home, Downs Active Power Lines

There are still plenty of questions about how so much alleged abuse could take place inside such a quiet and seemingly safe community.

A Perris couple suspected of forcibly keeping a dozen of their children, some of them adults, in squalid conditions and with several shackled to their beds were behind bars Monday. David Allen Turpin, 56, and his wife, 49-year-old Louise Ann Turpin, were arrested Sunday on suspicion of committing multiple acts of torture and child abuse. Both are being held in lieu of $9 million bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. According to Riverside County sheriff's officia...

On Monday, January 15th, CAL FIRE/Riverside County Firefighters responded to reports of a child who drowned in a residential pool at the 10 block of Merill Drive in Palm Desert. Firefighters arrived on scene and transported the child by ground ambulance to an area hospital where the child passed away. This is the second drowning accident to happen in the Coachella Valley in the same number of days. Authorities Monday released the name of a toddler who was found in an Indio home's...