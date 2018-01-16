Fire Sparks at Palm Desert Home, Downs Active Power Lines - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Desert

Fire Sparks at Palm Desert Home, Downs Active Power Lines

A blaze damaged a Palm Desert home this afternoon and brought down nearby power lines.

The fire was reported at 3:37 p.m. in the 74000 block of Peppergrass Street, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department. More than two dozen county firefighters found thesingle-story home ``well involved in fire,'' she said.

No injuries had been reported as of 4:45 p.m., but Newman said power lines were down near the home, and were ``active and arcing.'' Southern California Edison crews were called to the scene.

