Coachella Valley Dentists Speak Out About Dental Migration

Los Algodones, otherwise known as Molar City, sits just on the other side of the U.S.-Mexico border near Yuma, Arizona. People who go there claim they get cheaper dental work. But is there a price to pay for the medical migration?

"Everything today including the x-rays was $150. At home just the x-rays alone would cost almost about $100," says local resident Jason Freed. But some local dentists in the Coachella Valley say the lower cost isn't worth it.

 "The level of care is not the same as in the U-S in my opinion. We've seen the cases that have come back, some of them quite disasterous," says Dr. Nicholas Baumann of Baumann and Baumann Dentistry. "Just a lot of things that have been done poorly and need to be redone in the short term."

Dr. Mina Narula of Rancho Mirage says dental clinics in Mexico don't have as high of standards as they do in the U.S. "The people who go down to Mexico to get dental treatment, are not quite aware if they are being given the best options possible in treatment. Number one. And number two, they don't know if the steralization standards are as up to mark as they would be in the United States," she says.

But Freed feels the quality of care he receives in Mexico is worth it, "This is a good option for me. Maybe it isn't for everyone."

Dr. Baumann wants people to think twice, "I've never talked to anyone who went to mexico because of the quality or because of the speed or because of anything else. The number one thing is the cost. There's other options in the United States that do have less cost."

And this March, you can get free dental care no questions asked. "March 23-25 we provide free dental, medical and vision. But for the dental you can get a cleaning a filling, extraction and we're seeing a lot of people who haven't been to the dentist in 15 or 20 years," he says.

Dr. Baumann says another option for people is to get cheaper dental work done at dental schools here in the U.S. He says it may take longer, but they are working to standards in the United States.

