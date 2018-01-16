'They Were Masters of Concealment': Who are the Turpins?

A Perris couple is under arrest accused of keeping their 13 children living in squalor.

According to authorities, a 17-year-old girl was able to escape and call 911 on a cell phone she took from the home. She reported 12 of her siblings were still being held captive.

Fifty-six-year old David Turpin and his wife, 49-year-old Louise Turpin, are both facing multiple charges ranging from torture to child abuse. Deputies say they found several of the 13 of their children, ages 2 to 29 years old, shackled to their beds in chains and padlocks.

Both parents are now being held on $9-million bail each. The children were taken to the hospital. Authorities say the children told police they were “starving” so they were immediately fed.

There are still plenty of questions about how so much alleged abuse could take place inside such a quiet and seemingly safe community.

A YouTube video from two years ago shows David and Louise Turpin, now both at the center of a child torture investigation, renewing their vows in Las Vegas by an Elvis impersonator. Their 13 children were all in attendance for the ceremony in the video.

January 14, circumstances are much different for the Perris couple.

“I saw four cops out and they were there for awhile,” says neighbor Andria Valdez, recalling the events of Sunday.

A neighbor named Araceli witnessed the pair being taken into custody.

“When [Louise Turpin] was in the back of the police car, she was coughing, acting a little weird,” says Araceli. “She kept smirking [at the police officer], she spit twice on the floor, almost in disbelief this was happening to her. The dad, my neighbor saw him, she said he was crying.”

Their Perris subdivision is relatively new. Neighbors say the family moved in three years ago. The house was new when they moved in.

“I never saw nine of the kids the whole two-and-a-half years I was here. I only saw the older boy and two of the girls and the infant maybe twice,” says Kimberly Milligan.

Araceli says the family kept to themselves and they “were really odd.”

Public records show the family lived in Murrietta, Rio Vista, Texas and West Virginia before moving to Perris.

Milligan recalls seeing some of the older children decorating the home for Christmas a couple years ago: “The boy and the two girls were out in the front and doing the manger. My son and I walked up and said, ‘Oh, this looks really nice.’ I kid you not, they had this look about them that was like a child that was like, 'I'm invisible, you can't see me.' They were terrified."

The pair filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2011. In the bankruptcy documents, it shows David Turpin was employed by Northrop Grumman, an aerospace and defense technology company. The address for their Perris home comes up as a "Sandcastle Day School." Neighbors told KMIR News they assumed the children were homeschooled.

On a Facebook page the married couple shares, photos show the family at Disneyland, posing in matching outfits. Investigators say seven of the 13 children found inside the home, some allegedly chained to their beds, were actually adults.

The child who escaped the home to contact police appeared to be around 10 years old, according to officers. They later discovered she was actually 17 and was malnourished.

How can all these neighbors in such a seemingly nice, normal American neighborhood not know what was going on inside the home?

“I believe they were a master of concealment,” says Milligan. “A master of being invisible.”