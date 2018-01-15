Local Immigrant Legal Aid Group Honors Martin Luther King Day of Service

TODEC of Coachella, the legal non profit that helps the immigrant community opened in honor of Martin Luther King Day to serve those who need to renew their Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals Program permits.

"We're commemoration our great leader Martin Luther King but it's a day of service today we have all our offices are open and here in the Coachella Valley we're here ready to give support to our DACAmeted students" says Luz Gallegos the community programs director.

Gallegos says it's important to get the word out because there's a lot of misinformation about DACA fueling fear, "The Department of U.S. Immigration Services announced over the weekend that their platforms are ready and open to accept applications for kids that want to renew their DACA permit so this is legal," adding that a recent ruling denying the dismissal of DACA that led to the department accepting renewals may be short lived, "it's something that's open until further notice just how it explains on their website so further notice for that is a big red flag, til further notice of what so they're expecting some type of appeal?"

That's why she says it's important to apply as soon as possible and use money as an excuse, "Money shouldn't be something that stops them our organization helping them at no cost with their legal screenings, consultations, legal paperwork and we're also paying also paying their fees."

She says those struggling should look to leaders of our past like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., "Learning from our history gives us hope in our future and I think the message is there is hope."

Gallegos says it's important to note that anyone charging to renew DACA permits are scamming you out of money because it's a service that's free of charge.

Also she says new DACA applications are not being accepted but she says for anyone looking for resources TODEC can help.