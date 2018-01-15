Cathedral City High School to Host Inaugural Desert Valley League Girls’ Wrestling Championships

The first ever Desert Valley League female wrestling dual is in the books.

It went down between Rancho Mirage and Cathedral City to see who would hold the inaugural Desert Valley League girls’ wrestling championships. Lions took the victory 51-12 but at the end of the day both programs are just excited to see how far the sport has come.

"That’s kind of all it's ever been, just one or two girls here or there.” Jody Davis, Cathedral City High School Wrestling Head Coach, said. “This year the coaches made a big push to get some girls out and they came out. The state is growing with thousands of girls wrestling, so it's a huge deal for us to host the first Desert Valley League finals."