Warbirds Fly Over Thermal To Benefit Wounded Veterans

A Perris couple suspected of forcibly keeping a dozen of their children, some of them adults, in squalid conditions and with several shackled to their beds were behind bars Monday. David Allen Turpin, 56, and his wife, 49-year-old Louise Ann Turpin, were arrested Sunday on suspicion of committing multiple acts of torture and child abuse. Both are being held in lieu of $9 million bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. According to Riverside County sheriff's officia...