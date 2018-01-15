Warbirds Fly Over Thermal To Benefit Wounded Veterans - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Thermal

Warbirds Fly Over Thermal To Benefit Wounded Veterans

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Thermal, CA -

Pilots from across the country gathered in Thermal to show off their skills for the Sixth annual Warbird Event held by the Coachella Valley Remote Control Club. Some of the proceeds benefit wounded veterans. Their big event is next month: Jet Jam on Feb 16, 17 and 18. For more information click: HERE

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Perris

    Child Escapes; Perris Couple Suspected of Forcibly Keeping a Dozen Kids in Home

    Child Escapes; Perris Couple Suspected of Forcibly Keeping a Dozen Kids in Home

    Monday, January 15 2018 10:03 PM EST2018-01-16 03:03:02 GMT

    A Perris couple suspected of forcibly keeping a dozen of their children, some of them adults, in squalid conditions and with several shackled to their beds were behind bars Monday. David Allen Turpin, 56, and his wife, 49-year-old Louise Ann Turpin, were arrested Sunday on suspicion of committing multiple acts of torture and child abuse. Both are being held in lieu of $9 million bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. According to Riverside County sheriff's officia...

    A Perris couple suspected of forcibly keeping a dozen of their children, some of them adults, in squalid conditions and with several shackled to their beds were behind bars Monday. David Allen Turpin, 56, and his wife, 49-year-old Louise Ann Turpin, were arrested Sunday on suspicion of committing multiple acts of torture and child abuse. Both are being held in lieu of $9 million bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. According to Riverside County sheriff's officia...

  • Perris

    'They Were Masters of Concealment': Who are the Turpins?

    'They Were Masters of Concealment': Who are the Turpins?

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 3:57 AM EST2018-01-16 08:57:35 GMT

    There are still plenty of questions about how so much alleged abuse could take place inside such a quiet and seemingly safe community.

    There are still plenty of questions about how so much alleged abuse could take place inside such a quiet and seemingly safe community.

  • Beaumont Man in Custody for Fatal Mecca Crash That Killed Two

    Beaumont Man in Custody for Fatal Mecca Crash That Killed Two

    Monday, January 15 2018 4:18 PM EST2018-01-15 21:18:01 GMT
    A Beaumont man who allegedly caused a 2017 Mecca crash that killed a woman and her 2-year-old daughter was in custody.A Beaumont man who allegedly caused a 2017 Mecca crash that killed a woman and her 2-year-old daughter was in custody.

    A Beaumont man who allegedly caused a 2017 Mecca crash that killed a woman and her 2-year-old daughter was in custody Monday. Joshua William Brown, 25, is accused in the March 11, 2017, crash that killed Nancy Frias Zaragoza, 31, of Thermal, and her daughter Melanie Perez...

    A Beaumont man who allegedly caused a 2017 Mecca crash that killed a woman and her 2-year-old daughter was in custody Monday. Joshua William Brown, 25, is accused in the March 11, 2017, crash that killed Nancy Frias Zaragoza, 31, of Thermal, and her daughter Melanie Perez...

Powered by Frankly