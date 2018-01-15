Lifeguards Discuss Safety Tips After Back To Back Drownings In Coachella Valley

350 children under the age of five drown in pools each year nationwide. Today a lifeguard spoke to KMIR News about protecting little ones by the pool.

"It's on your mind more during the summer and it's not on your mind during the winter," said Cassidy Hadden, lifeguard supervisor at Palm Desert Aquatic Center.

But experts say it should be on your mind and there are stats to prove it.

"Drowning is one of the leading causes of death for children under the age of 14," said Hadden.

Life guards say there are a few things to always keep in mind when it comes to pool safety. Things like keeping a fence around the pool, learning how to swim, watching children at all times, swimming with a buddy and learning CPR. For young children, swim lessons can mean the difference between life and death.

"Kids that are experienced in the water are calm, but people who are inexperienced swimmers, that aren't used to being in water, if they accidentally fall in, it becomes a constant panic," Hadden said. "If you keep in that panic mode, you're not going to end up not being able to let your body rise to the surface of the water."