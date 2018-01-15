Coachella Valley Residents Shaken Up After Family In Hawaii Receives Ballistic Missile Threat

Residents in Hawaii and the Coachella Valley are still shaken up after a ballistic missile alert accidentally went out to cell phones across the islands. The emergency alert read, "Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill." The alert was sent out around 8:00 Saturday morning. "A day when many in our community thought that our worst nightmare might actually be happening," Hawaii Governor David Ige said on Saturday.

It turned out to be a false alarm accidentally sent out by human error. However, it took authorities 38 minutes to correct it. During that time, it didn't just terrify people on the islands. "On Facebook people were like, 'Oh my God, Aloha to everyone, I'm sorry to everyone or please forgive me," said Dr. Kawika Liu who is from Hawaii, but now lives in Palm Springs.

John Devereaux of Palm Springs also used to live in Hawaii. "I actually got a forwarded text from my son, and my heart started to beat," he said reliving Saturday morning. Devereaux's son is attending the University of Hawaii. During the 38 minutes, he thought those text messages to his son could be the last. "I said, 'Oh my God, I love you,'" he said.

KMIR reporter Lauren Day has family in Hawaii. Day's mother was not able to make phone calls because lines were busy.

"I was just thinking about do I have enough food? Do I have enough water? What's going to happen? Do I have to close all the windows? Then I started to panic because no one would answer the phone," Ronda Day said over Skype from Honolulu.

David Day was skeptical of the alert at first, but knew it was not impossible. "If you're in North Korea, the first thing you want to do is knock out the command and control center and that's in Pearl Harbor. So I knew Hawaii was very likely a target, so yeah very scary," Day's father said.

Devereaux said he's still shaken up. "It's almost dramatic and you try not get dramatic, but it could of been the last text from your son, and that was really hard."