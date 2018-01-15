Second Child in Two Days Dies in Valley Downing Accident

A Perris couple suspected of forcibly keeping a dozen of their children, some of them adults, in squalid conditions and with several shackled to their beds were behind bars Monday. David Allen Turpin, 56, and his wife, 49-year-old Louise Ann Turpin, were arrested Sunday on suspicion of committing multiple acts of torture and child abuse. Both are being held in lieu of $9 million bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. According to Riverside County sheriff's officia...
There are still plenty of questions about how so much alleged abuse could take place inside such a quiet and seemingly safe community.
A Beaumont man who allegedly caused a 2017 Mecca crash that killed a woman and her 2-year-old daughter was in custody Monday. Joshua William Brown, 25, is accused in the March 11, 2017, crash that killed Nancy Frias Zaragoza, 31, of Thermal, and her daughter Melanie Perez...
