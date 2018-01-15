Second Child in Two Days Dies in Valley Downing Accident

On Monday, January 15th, CAL FIRE/Riverside County Firefighters responded to reports of a child who drowned in a residential pool at the 10 block of Merill Drive in Palm Desert.

Firefighters arrived on scene and transported the child by ground ambulance to an area hospital where the child passed away.

This is the second drowning accident to happen in the Coachella Valley in the same number of days.

Authorities Monday released the name of a toddler who was found in an Indio home's backyard pool and later died at a hospital.

Diego Torres died Sunday at John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Indio, according to the Riverside County coroner's office.

The 1-year-old was found just after noon Sunday suffering from major injuries in the pool of a home in the 43500 block of Brahea Court, Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department said.

He was transported to the Indio hospital by ground ambulance and was later pronounced dead, according to the coroner's office.

Investigators did not disclose how the boy ended up in the pool.

For further information please contact the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.