Indio Toddler Identified in Backyard Pool Drowning

A one-year-old Indio boy dies following a drowning in a backyard pool Sunday afternoon according to Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities Monday released the name of a toddler who was found in an Indio home's backyard pool and later died at a hospital.

Diego Torres died Sunday at John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Indio, according to the Riverside County coroner's office.

The 1-year-old was found just after noon Sunday suffering from major injuries in the pool of a home in the 43500 block of Brahea Court, Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department said.

He was transported to the Indio hospital by ground ambulance and was later pronounced dead, according to the coroner's office.

Investigators did not disclose how the boy ended up in the pool.