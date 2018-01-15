One-year-old Indio Boy Drowns in Backyard Pool Sunday

A one-year-old Indio boy dies following a drowning in a backyard pool Sunday afternoon according to Riverside County Sheriff's Office.
United States Immigration agents raided dozens of 7-Eleven stores earlier this week, which led to the arrest of 21 people. In fact, over 90 convenience stores were raided nationwide — from Los Angeles to New York — targeted by agents from immigration and customs enforcement. This came as a warning to other companies that may have unauthorized employees on their payrolls. But what does this mean for folks here in the valley. KMIR spoke to Karan Klar, the Executive Dire...
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed the identity Tuesday of a 19-year-old Indio woman whose body was found last week at a home in Oasis, near the Salton Sea.
