Indio

One-year-old Indio Boy Drowns in Backyard Pool Sunday

Indio, CA -

A one-year-old Indio boy dies following a drowning in a backyard pool Sunday afternoon according to Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

According to law enforcement, they received a call of a drowning around noon. The incident occurred on the 43500 block of Brahea Ct.

The child was rushed to John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital where he later died. Details about what led up the incident have not been released.

