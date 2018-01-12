Man Killed, Two Children Hurt in Coachella Crash - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Coachella

Man Killed, Two Children Hurt in Coachella Crash

Coachella, CA -

A 92-year-old man was killed in a two-car crash in Coachella that also injured two children, sheriff's deputies said today.

The crash was reported just after 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Harrison Street and Cairo Avenue. The man -- whose name was not disclosed -- was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries, sheriff's Deputy Mike Vasquez said.

Two juveniles in his car also were hospitalized. One of the children suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized, Vasquez said. The other child was released from the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators.

Deputies are still looking into how the crash occurred, but Vasquez said alcohol and drugs did not appear to be contributing factors. Roads were shut down until about 1:30 a.m. while deputies investigated the scene.

