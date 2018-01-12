Man Killed in Coachella Crash Identified

A life-changing moment for a single mom of six as she receives a car donated by a program called Recycled Rides through the National Auto Body Council.
On January 17, 2018, members of the Indio Police Department’s Street Crime Unit arrested Jackson Terrace gang members Cristian “Lil Downer” Yanez and Joel Vargas for a string of shootings and assaults that occurred in the City of Indio between 01/07/18 and 01/14/2018. Story: Three Gang Members Arrested in Indio Following Burglary Investigation Several search warrants were conducted and two firearms were recovered along with evidence linking them to the cr...
A Perris couple suspected of forcibly keeping a dozen of their children, some of them adults, in squalid conditions and with several shackled to their beds were behind bars Monday. David Allen Turpin, 56, and his wife, 49-year-old Louise Ann Turpin, were arrested Sunday on suspicion of committing multiple acts of torture and child abuse. Both are being held in lieu of $9 million bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. According to Riverside County sheriff's officia...
