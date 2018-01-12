Man Killed in Coachella Crash Identified - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Coachella

Man Killed in Coachella Crash Identified

Posted: Updated:
Coachella, CA -

Authorities today released the name of a 92-year-old man fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash in Coachella last week that also injured two juveniles.

The collision happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Harrison Street and Cairo Avenue. Ramon Cecena was taken to John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Indio, where he died of his injuries, according to the county coroner's office.

Story: Man Identified in Fatal Chiriaco Summit Crash on New Year's Day

Authorities did not release the names or ages of the two juveniles taken to hospitals. One of them suffered serious injuries, while the other was treated for minor injuries and released, according to the sheriff's department.

Story: Three Seriously Hurt, Juvenile Ejected, in Rollover Chiriaco Summit Crash

Deputy Mike Vasquez said alcohol and drugs did not appear to be contributing factors in the crash. Cecena's family created a fundraising page this week -- www.gofundme.com/don-ramon-family -- to raise money for his funeral expenses.

``He was a great person with a heart of gold that cared for his grandson and was raising him,'' the page reads. ``Help us give back to this man as a tribute for all that he has given.''

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Palm Springs

    Single Mom of Six from Indio Gifted New Car

    Single Mom of Six from Indio Gifted New Car

    Thursday, January 18 2018 12:35 PM EST2018-01-18 17:35:12 GMT

    A life-changing moment for a single mom of six as she receives a car donated by a program called Recycled Rides through the National Auto Body Council. 

    A life-changing moment for a single mom of six as she receives a car donated by a program called Recycled Rides through the National Auto Body Council. 

  • Indio

    Two Suspected Gang Members Arrested for String of Indio Shootings

    Two Suspected Gang Members Arrested for String of Indio Shootings

    Thursday, January 18 2018 4:57 PM EST2018-01-18 21:57:19 GMT

    On January 17, 2018, members of the Indio Police Department’s Street Crime Unit arrested Jackson Terrace gang members Cristian “Lil Downer” Yanez and Joel Vargas for a string of shootings and assaults that occurred in the City of Indio between 01/07/18 and 01/14/2018. Story: Three Gang Members Arrested in Indio Following Burglary Investigation Several search warrants were conducted and two firearms were recovered along with evidence linking them to the cr...

    On January 17, 2018, members of the Indio Police Department’s Street Crime Unit arrested Jackson Terrace gang members Cristian “Lil Downer” Yanez and Joel Vargas for a string of shootings and assaults that occurred in the City of Indio between 01/07/18 and 01/14/2018. Story: Three Gang Members Arrested in Indio Following Burglary Investigation Several search warrants were conducted and two firearms were recovered along with evidence linking them to the cr...

  • Perris

    Perris Couple Charged with Torturing, Imprisoning Children

    Perris Couple Charged with Torturing, Imprisoning Children

    Thursday, January 18 2018 6:57 PM EST2018-01-18 23:57:31 GMT

    A Perris couple suspected of forcibly keeping a dozen of their children, some of them adults, in squalid conditions and with several shackled to their beds were behind bars Monday. David Allen Turpin, 56, and his wife, 49-year-old Louise Ann Turpin, were arrested Sunday on suspicion of committing multiple acts of torture and child abuse. Both are being held in lieu of $9 million bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. According to Riverside County sheriff's officia...

    A Perris couple suspected of forcibly keeping a dozen of their children, some of them adults, in squalid conditions and with several shackled to their beds were behind bars Monday. David Allen Turpin, 56, and his wife, 49-year-old Louise Ann Turpin, were arrested Sunday on suspicion of committing multiple acts of torture and child abuse. Both are being held in lieu of $9 million bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. According to Riverside County sheriff's officia...

Powered by Frankly