Man Killed in Coachella Crash Identified

Authorities today released the name of a 92-year-old man fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash in Coachella last week that also injured two juveniles.

The collision happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Harrison Street and Cairo Avenue. Ramon Cecena was taken to John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Indio, where he died of his injuries, according to the county coroner's office.

Authorities did not release the names or ages of the two juveniles taken to hospitals. One of them suffered serious injuries, while the other was treated for minor injuries and released, according to the sheriff's department.

Deputy Mike Vasquez said alcohol and drugs did not appear to be contributing factors in the crash. Cecena's family created a fundraising page this week -- www.gofundme.com/don-ramon-family -- to raise money for his funeral expenses.

``He was a great person with a heart of gold that cared for his grandson and was raising him,'' the page reads. ``Help us give back to this man as a tribute for all that he has given.''