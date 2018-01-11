Mudslide Dangers in the Valley

Cal Fire Captain Lucas Spelman says the dangers of mudslides are real in and around the Coachella Valley and while Cal Fire is ready to respond, they want everyone to be prepared.

"Our mountains behind us and up above the Idyllwild area those don't have vegetation year round you can see that these at any time if we had a large amount of rain that came down in the mountains ... water is very powerful and anything that is loose and can be loosened will come down along with it," he says adding that there's signs of mudslides all around the Whitewater area.

He says trying to find life after a mudslide is painstaking work, something Cal Fire crews are doing around the clock in Montecito.

"It took us six hours to get to that young lady that got rescued that was in the mud and had been swept away and all we could hear was a faint voice they had to continue to go after her until they got her and got her to safety."

That's why he says it's important to do work around your home to improve the water flow and direct it away from your home, be prepared with at least three days of emergency supplies and always heed evacuation orders, "Make sure that even down to the little things, like your gutters are cleared out that maybe your drains that go to the street are free of debris and things of that nature, I know that it's winter and I know we don't get much rain but when we do it's usually and that's when everybody has problems with flooding and things of that nature so now's the time where we have some dry weather to make sure you're ready to go," adding that everyone should be aware of where they live and advises people go to their city and find out what the dangers are in their community.