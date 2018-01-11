KMIR EXCLUSIVE: Good Samaritans Rescue Woman and Dog in Car Accident

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office has announced plans to seek the death penalty for a Redwood City man accused of sexually assaulting his girlfriend's infant daughter before beating her to death in Aug. 2015. Daniel Contreras, 29, had been dating the infant's mother for roughly two months when she left 17-month-old Evelyn alone with him for the first time on Aug. 6, 2015. After she left, Contreras allegedly spent hours repeatedly sexually assaulting the baby. When Evel...

