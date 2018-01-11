Today marks one week until the 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge and Palm Desert High School golf sensation Charlie Reiter is preparing to tee off with the pro’s to take our Pete Carlson's Athlete of the Week.

Charlie Reiter has been going to the PGA Tour CareerBuilder Challenge since he was a little kid.

"Probably since I was five or something like that,” Reiter explained. “It's been a long time."

Playing with the pros in his own backyard has always been on Reiter’s radar.

"My dad would always say like you're going to be playing in this one day." Reiter said.

That day is January 17th, 2018.

"I mean obviously I believed it but I didn't think it would happen this soon.” Reiter said. “I really I don't know what to say about it, it's awesome."

But this is not Reiter's first time playing with the pro’s.

"Over Thanksgiving break I played in the Australian Open and made the cut there,” Reiter said. “I'm trying to do that here."

Not only did he make the cut at age seventeen, he was just one of four Americans to do so. Reiter was asked if he thinks he can compete with guys like Phil Mikkelsen and Bubba Watson.

"I don't want to say anything,” Reiter laughed. “But I mean it would be nice. It would be a lot of fun if I was playing in a group with them or something like that but I'm just trying to go out there and have a lot of fun."

Although playing with the pro’s is fun, Reiter always cherishes his time with his high school team.

"It's been a lot of fun playing for the high school team.” Reiter said. “The first time I ever actually got nervous playing in a golf event was the first match of my freshman year. It was kind of weird for a high school match to get that nervous but I think it's just playing for your school and your team, it's just a different feeling than playing individual.”

"It's a great opportunity for Charlie, the high school, and the whole valley.” Palm Desert High School golf head coach Kurt Ney said. “It's just really exciting to have someone succeed with their program so well to get into a pro event like that, it's exciting."

"I hope it just shows a couple local golfers out here that if you practice hard enough you can get there and try to achieve what you want." Reiter said.

The USC commit is participating as a sponsor exemption and amateur to maintain his collegiate eligibility.