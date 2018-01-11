Three Suspects Arrested for Parole Violation in La Quinta

On Thursday, January 11, 2018, members from the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force (CVVCGTF) with assistance from the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, La Quinta Traffic Enforcement Team, Southern Coachella Valley Community Service District Team, Indio Police Departments Street Crimes Unit, Coachella Valley Narcotics Task Force, and the East Riverside County Post Release Accountability and Compliance Team (PACT Team) conducted probation and parole compliance checks in the city of La Quinta.
The Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force is committed to creating safe and secure neighborhoods free of violent crime and gang activity. This is done through a collaborative effort combining peace officers, probation officers, parole agents, federal agents, and prosecutors whose common objective is to provide targeted intelligence gathering, enforcement, investigation and vigorous prosecution of gang members engaged in criminal activity.
