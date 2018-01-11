Felon Arrested with Drugs and Weapons in Indio

On Tuesday, January 10, 2018, Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force Officers (CVVCGTF) were conducting follow up investigation when they contacted a male adult (later identified as Miguel Osorio) in the area of Sun Gold Street and San Jacinto Avenue, located in the city of Indio.
30-year-old, Indio resident, Miguel Osorio, was arrested and booked into the Riverside County Jail, located in the city of Indio, for possession of drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of a firearm.
The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force is committed to creating safe and secure neighborhoods free of violent crime and gang activity. If you have any information about this crime, please contact Deputy Matos at (760) 836-1731.
