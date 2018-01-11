Delta IV Rocket Set for Launch From California Coast - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Delta IV Rocket Set for Launch From California Coast

A Delta IV rocket is scheduled for launch Thursday afternoon from Vandenberg Air Force Base on the California coast.

The launch window is expected to open at 1:55 p.m. 

The launch will be the agency's first in 2018 at the air base northwest of Santa Barbara. It is part of a mission for the National Reconnaissance Office. The Delta IV medium rocket will carry a national security payload designed, built and operated by the NRO, the agency said.

Details about the mission were not available.

NBC4 forecaster David Biggar said weather conditions will be good. A smoke trail behind the boosters might be visible for the first 90 seconds of flight.

The original launch, scheduled for Wednesday, was scrubbed due to high winds.

You can get a close-up view of Vandenberg launches at a nearby public viewing area. The Weather Station site is off of Corral Road near the base's. Take Highway 1 to the Santa Maria Gate and onto Lompoc Casmalia Road. At the barriers, turn right onto Corral Road and then left to the top. You'll find bleachers set up for spectators.

Last month, a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg captured the attention of Southern Californians throughout the region with a spectacular show in the night sky.

