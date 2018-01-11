Five Arrested Following Beaumont Search Warrant

A search warrant served at a Beaumont residence yielded five arrests and the seizure of items related to drug sales, identity theft and other crimes, sheriff's deputies said Thursday.

The operation was conducted Tuesday by members of the San Gorgonio Special Operations Gang Task Force, the Post-Release Accountability Team and the Beaumont Police Department.

Story: Search Warrant Leads to Arrest, Gun Seizure in Beaumont

A search warrant served in the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue resulted in five arrests and the seizures of methamphetamine, stolen property, drug paraphernalia, a firearm and ``evidence of an identity theft operation,'' sheriff's Sgt. Rudy Cortez said.

Officers arrested the following:

-- Jason Chin Pagalaran, 26, of Orange County, on suspicion of identity theft, possession of fictitious checks, receiving stolen property, a probation violation, providing false identification to a peace officer, and several misdemeanor warrants

-- Tommy Dellia, 37, of Orange County, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sales, possession of a fake identification card and a felony warrant

-- John Harding, 32, of Beaumont, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sales

-- Adam Jarrod Knustmason, 23, of Beaumont, on suspicion of possession of a concealed weapon

-- Sonny Boy Garcia, 52, of Beaumont, on suspicion of possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of methamphetamine

Story: Palm Desert Search Warrant Leads to Illegal Grow, Utilities Theft Arrest

The men were booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, according to Cortez.

