Search Continues for Missing Elderly Hiker in Palm Springs

Palm Springs, CA -

A 75-year-old Oregon man who went missing during a hike in Palm Springs this week remains missing, with search efforts entering a third day today in what police are considering "a critical missing person's case.''

Roger Dannen began his trek about 8 a.m. Wednesday with a 65-year-old companion, Palm Springs police Sgt. William Hutchinson said. The men departed at the Cedar Springs Trail near state Route 74, but became separated near the Garnet Trail and/or West Fork area.

They remained in contact with each other after becoming separated, but lost touch with each other at some point, Hutchinson said. Dannen's friend made it back and notified police and Dannen's family at around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The Palm Springs Police Department Search and Rescue Unit have been scouring the area since Wednesday evening with assistance from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol.

Hutchinson said concern for the man's welfare was heightened due to his age, low overnight temperatures and the likelihood that he might not be properly equipped to be out for so long.

