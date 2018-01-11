Search Continues for Missing Elderly Hiker in Palm Springs

Riverside County Sheriff's Office and tribal police are investigating reports of a possible shooting on the Morongo Indian Reservation.
Rescue crews are searching for an elderly hiker who went missing on the Garnet Hill Trail or the West Fork in Palm Springs on Wednesday evening. Authorities say they received a call around 5:55pm Wednesday regarding an elderly man and a young boy who became separated on the hiking trail. Crews were able to maintain contact for a short time, but were eventually disconnected. Due to weather conditions on Wednesday, emergency aircraft were not able to fly, but the 6-year-old...
