Rescue Crews Searching for Elderly Man on Palm Springs Hiking Trail

Rescue crews are searching for an elderly hiker who went missing on the Garnet Hill Trail or the West Fork in Palm Springs on Wednesday evening.

Authorities say they received a call around 5:55pm Wednesday regarding an elderly man and a young boy who became separated on the hiking trail. Crews were able to maintain contact for a short time, but were eventually disconnected.

Due to weather conditions on Wednesday, emergency aircraft were not able to fly, but the 6-year-old boy was located safely. As weather conditions became better, aircraft continue to search for the 75-year-old male.

Emergency crews have not been able to make any communication with the hiker. Stay tuned with KMIR News as this breaking news story develops.