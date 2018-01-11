Rescue Crews Searching for Elderly Man on Palm Springs Hiking Trail

Rescue crews are searching for an elderly hiker who went missing on the Garnet Hill Trail or the West Fork in Palm Springs on Wednesday evening.
Authorities say they received a call around 5:55pm Wednesday regarding an elderly man and a young boy who became separated on the hiking trail. Crews were able to maintain contact for a short time, but were eventually disconnected.
Due to weather conditions on Wednesday, emergency aircraft were not able to fly, but the 6-year-old boy was located safely. As weather conditions became better, aircraft continue to search for the 75-year-old male.
Emergency crews have not been able to make any communication with the hiker. Stay tuned with KMIR News as this breaking news story develops.
Wednesday, January 10 2018 7:39 PM EST2018-01-11 00:39:12 GMT
The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office has announced plans to seek the death penalty for a Redwood City man accused of sexually assaulting his girlfriend's infant daughter before beating her to death in Aug. 2015. Daniel Contreras, 29, had been dating the infant's mother for roughly two months when she left 17-month-old Evelyn alone with him for the first time on Aug. 6, 2015. After she left, Contreras allegedly spent hours repeatedly sexually assaulting the baby. When Evel...
Wednesday, January 10 2018 6:09 PM EST2018-01-10 23:09:54 GMT
Suzanne Somers is selling her extravagant Palm Springs, California, hideaway to the highest bidder. The "Three's Company" star has decided to put the private retreat she built up since she was cast as the endearing Chrissy Snow in the 1970s TV sitcom up for a no reserve auction later this month. Bidding opens Jan. 31, 2018 at 7 p.m. EST, according to Concierge Auctions, the auction house managing the listing. The roughly 70-acre mountainside compound was p...
