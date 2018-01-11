Border Patrol Arrests Men with Weapons and Narcotics

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents conducted A vehicle stop on Interstate 10 and arrested two men illegally in the United States in possession of a loaded gun, knives and narcotics Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m., when agents conducted a vehicle stop on a Burgundy Chevrolet Tahoe driving on Interstate 10 east of Monroe Avenue. Border Patrol Agents conducted an immigration inspection on the driver and his male passenger.
Upon inspection of the vehicle, Border Patrol agents found a .38 Super handgun with a loaded magazine. There was also a second fully loaded magazine and two knives in the center console of the vehicle. Agents also discovered a small pipe with methamphetamine residue, a baggie with one gram of heroin, and a second baggie containing six grams of marijuana.
Agents arrested the men, a 24-year-old and a 23-year-old both Mexican Citizens. Agents will turn the men over to ICE for processing and removal and the handgun and knives to ATF for destruction.
