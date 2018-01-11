Suspect in Reservation Triple Shooting Previously Convicted of M - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Cabazon

Suspect in Reservation Triple Shooting Previously Convicted of Manslaughter in Fatal Barfight

Cabazon, CA -

A 31-year-old man in custody Thursday on suspicion of killing a man and wounding two others in a shooting on the Morongo Indian Reservation previously was convicted of manslaughter for a fatal barfight in Yucaipa.

Adrien Sotomayor was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder for the 11 p.m. Wednesday triple shooting in the area of Ramon and Chino roads, according to Sgt. Steve Brosche of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

One victim, identified as 55-year-old Gilbert Trevino of Beaumont, was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to Brosche. The surviving victims also were taken to a hospital, where one remains in critical condition and the other was released with minor injuries, Brosche said.

Sotomayor was initially detained as a ``person of interest'' in the shooting before being booked into the Larry Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where he was being held without bail. Neither Sotomayor nor the victims are tribal members or residents of Morongo, according to Brosche.

Sotomayor is expected to be charged with murder in Trevino's killing early next week, but it would not be the first murder charges he's faced.

In San Bernardino County, Sotomayor and James Hiles were charged with murder in the 2008 beating death of Cherry Valley resident Grant Dodder at the Angel's Roadhouse Bar & Grill in Yucaipa.

Both men later pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and in 2010, Sotomayor was sentenced to three years in state prison, according to San Bernardino County court records.

Hiles was sentenced to five years in state prison, court records show. He's since been arrested for allegedly breaking into a 74-year-old Mentone woman's home and raping her last year.

