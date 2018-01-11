Suspect in Reservation Triple Shooting Charged With Murder, Atte - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Suspect in Reservation Triple Shooting Charged With Murder, Attempted Murder

A man who allegedly shot three people on the Morongo Indian Reservation last week -- killing one of them -- was charged today with murder and attempted murder.

Adrien Sotomayor, 31, is accused of killing 55-year-old Gilbert Trevino of Beaumont and wounding two other men last Wednesday night.

Sheriff's deputies were sent around 11 p.m. to the area of Ramon and Chino roads, where the gunshot victims were found, according to sheriff's Sgt. Steve Brosche.

Trevino died at a hospital, according to Brosche. One of the surviving victims was taken to a hospital in critical condition, while the other was released with minor injuries less than a day later, Brosche said.

Sotomayor, who's being held without bail at the Larry Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, is slated to appear in a Banning courtroom this afternoon on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and multiple sentence enhancing allegations of discharging a firearm.

Neither Sotomayor nor the victims are tribal members or residents of Morongo, according to Brosche. Deputies have not disclosed a motive for the shooting, nor Sotomayor's relationship, if any, to the victims.

