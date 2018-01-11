Gunman Opens Fire on Morongo Indian Reservation, One Dead, Two Wounded

One person was killed and two others were wounded on the Morongo Indian Reservation, authorities said Thursday.
The triple shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to Deputy Mike Vasquez of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. It occurred on the reservation in the area of Ramon and Morongo roads, according to broadcast reports.
One person was killed and two others were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were not immediately available.
Investigators said Thursday morning that there were no outstanding suspects and no active threat to public safety.
