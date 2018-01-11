Gunman Arrested after Killing One, Wounding Two at Morongo Indian Reservation

One person was killed and two others were wounded on the Morongo Indian Reservation, authorities said Thursday.

The triple shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to Deputy Mike Vasquez of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. It occurred on the reservation in the area of Ramon and Morongo roads, according to broadcast reports.

Police were able to locate and arrest the suspect who can be identified as 31-year-old Adrien Joseph Sotomayor according to prison records.

One person was killed and two others were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were not immediately available.