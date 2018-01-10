What Dreamers And DACA Recipients Need To Know Following Court R - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

What Dreamers And DACA Recipients Need To Know Following Court Ruling

Palm Springs, CA -

A federal judge in California temporarily blocked the Trump administration's efforts to end the deferred action for childhood arrivals program, but what exactly does this mean for DACA recipients and dreamers? For starters, the judge's decision will also require the administration to continue receiving DACA renewal applications. Which means, at least for now, DACA recipients and dreamers can stay in the United States.

“Deferred action cannot be taken away by the stroke of a pen.”

This is what Karun Kler, the Executive Director for the Coachella Valley Immigration Service says.

“It needs to be deferred to congress so the President can mandate and demand and dictate congress to take action on something that was deferred by a previous president.”

Not to mistake deferred action with TPS temporary protected status which can be and was taken away recently from Haitians and Salvadorans.

“So when President Trump took over and decided that he is going to undo basically everything that Obama has done, it’s basically politics over policy.

Something that has affected loved ones of Rosemary Bautista, the Staff Attorney for the Coachella Valley Immigration Service.  

“People don’t realize how depressing it is for these families to know that they might not be able to stay here or to fear that they may have to leave and take their children who are U.S. citizens to another country.”

Something that Karan Kler says isn’t right for DACA recipients or Dreamers.

“This is like having a birthday party, giving someone a cake, lighting the candles, and then telling them...oh you can’t go in. It’s not your birthday anymore.”

Bottom line, if you are a DACA recipient or a Dreamer, here is what Kler says you need to know,

“First thing they need to know is that they cannot be fired, they cannot be forced to leave school or anything. They are not being ruled as unlawfully present, so they are perfectly, legally, law abiding citizens....but, please not go and file any applications, be very careful, people will cheat you, and try to take advantage of you.

He also says, never lose hope.

“Why wait until march, why not January 15th, Martin Luther King Day. Let’s make it a work day and let’s have a dream that comes true this time.”

The recent ruling is limited in that the administration doesn't need to process applications for those who've never before received DACA protections. 

