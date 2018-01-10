Look Inside: Suzanne Somers' Palm Springs Compound to Be Auction - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs

Look Inside: Suzanne Somers' Palm Springs Compound to Be Auctioned

Palm Springs, CA -

Suzanne Somers is selling her extravagant Palm Springs, California, hideaway to the highest bidder. 

The "Three's Company" star has decided to put the private retreat she built up since she was cast as the endearing Chrissy Snow in the 1970s TV sitcom up for a no reserve auction later this month. Bidding opens Jan. 31, 2018 at 7 p.m. EST, according to Concierge Auctions, the auction house managing the listing. 

The roughly 70-acre mountainside compound was previously listed for $14.5 million and features multiple villas on five levels, backdropped by a picturesque waterfall, a stone archway and a faux lagoon, giving the estate the feel of a small European hamlet. 

The eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom estate is comprised of several indoor and outdoor living spaces, including multiple dining areas, several spas, a meditation garden and a wine cellar large enough to store 5,000 bottles. 

All photos of the property used are courtesy of Kelly Peak Photography via NBC LA

