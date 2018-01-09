Student Leaders Recognize Law Enforcement Appreciation Day - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs

Student Leaders Recognize Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Coachella Valley Region -

Being a member of the Early Act Club at Cahuilla Elementary School is a big responsibility.

The Dr. Ryan Saunders, the principal of the school says the students in the club are up for the challenge, "I'm really super proud of these students they're leaders here on campus as a part of the Early Act Club as affiliated with the Rotary Club."

But on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, these students wanted to take time out of their day to thank another group of community leaders. 

"Awesome that there's a day where we appreciate officers because we get to honor them and we get to celebrate them saying thank you that they protect out community," says Stephanie Medina, a fourth grader, at the school and the president of the Early Act Club.

"The word I would use to describe them would be happy, amazing and really good at their job," says Kennedy Alvarado, a member of the club.

These young leaders understand the selfless courage of these everyday heroes.

"You should appreciate officers because they put people who want to harm us in jail and they protect us from them and they sacrifice themselves just to protect us and keep us safe," says Jaiden Irvine Caleb, fourth grader and member of the club. 

"They sacrifice their lives because they can get injured themselves," says Medina.

"If I get hurt then they come and help us and then if one of them gets hurt then I will respect them because they had helped us in the past," says Alvarado.

Their principal says the relationship between community and law enforcement is important, "I think the sooner we can begin fostering positive relationships between youth and officers the better it will be in the long run as they become adults and working with officers they'll maintain a positive perspective, really recognize law enforcement officers as the heroes they really are."

Ways you can show your appreciation on this day: change your avatar on social media, wear blue, show up to the station with goodies and thank you card, shine a blue light on your front porch and of course just say thank you. 

