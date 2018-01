It's known as the “Wimbledon of college tennis” and it's taking place in the Coachella Valley this week.

The 39th annual National Collegiate Tennis Classic brings some of the nation’s top NCAA tennis talent to the desert.

Including two palm desert grads, Ryan Marker (University of San Francisco) and Connor Rapp (UCLA).

The tournament is held at Sunrise Country Club in Rancho Mirage Friday-Sunday and is free to the public.