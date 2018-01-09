Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Gets First Snowfall

The rain on the Coachella Valley floor turned to snow the higher you got like at the top of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. Dozens of people experienced their first snow on Tuesday. "It's very cold and very snowy," said Aubren Felix about his first time touching snow.

Felix, along with dozens more, spent the day having snowball fights with family and friends. "We just had a little fight earlier, and now we're having hot chocolate and then we'll have round two coming up next," said Guy Goldstein, who is visiting the top of the tram with his two daughters. "I've never seen snow before so it was pretty cool because I thought it would be softer," his daughter Riley said.

Some braved the snow storm to go hiking. "The weather in Southern California is really boring, so I want to have some fun and I might go to the peak," Allen Bower said.

Goldstein said the best part about living in Palm Springs is having access to the outdoors. "Instead of driving a couple of hours up to Big Bear or something,12 minutes we're up the mountain in the snow," he said.