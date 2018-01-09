Big Rig Launches Off Transition Road, Lands on Freeway Lanes in San Fernando Valley

A big rig launched off a transition road in the San Fernando Valley area, bursting through a concrete barrier and landing on lanes below.

Authorities said the driver was conscious after the wreck, which occurred just before 10 a.m. at the 5 and 118 Freeway.

The northbound 5 Freeway to the westbound 118 was closed, including the Paxton on ramp. The westbound 118 to the northbound 5 was also closed.

It wasn't immediately clear when lanes would reopen. The driver was taken to the hospital.