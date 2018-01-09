DUI Driver Found Unresponsive After Crash in Rancho Mirage

Officers from the Rancho Mirage Police Department responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on eastbound Dinah Shore, east of Da Vall, in the city of Rancho Mirage.

Upon arrival, they found Ramon Hernandez-Cervantes, 32, of Cathedral City, alone in the vehicle, unresponsive and bleeding from the head. Riverside County Fire Department units arrived and gave medical treatment. Due to his injuries, Hernandez-Cervantes was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center, where he was admitted to the hospital.

During the course of the investigation, Hernandez-Cervantes admitted to drinking and driving, and submitted to a blood test. Based on his injuries, and being admitted to the hospital, Hernandez-Cervantes was issued a citation to appear at court.

Information gathered at the scene, coupled with statements made by the involved parties, suggests that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the cause of the collision. The investigation is still ongoing and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department encourages anyone with information about the traffic collision to contact Officer Jay Youngblood of the Rancho Mirage Police Department at 760-836-1600, or Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP (7867).