Crash Between Big Rig and Pick Up Snarls Traffic on Interstate 10

A collision between a big rig and a pickup truck snarled traffic on both sides of Interstate 10 Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at around 7:40 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 10, west of Jefferson Street in Indio.

Story: Man Killed After Rear Ending Big Rig in Coachella Identified

The pickup's cab was mangled in the crash, which also ran the semi off the right side of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. There was no immediate word on injuries.

Story: Los Angeles Man Identified As Big Rig Trucker Killed in Chiriaco Summit Crash

The wreck led authorities to shut down the slow lane on eastbound Interstate 10 and issue a SigAlert for traffic building on both sides of the freeway. Lanes were reopened at around 9 a.m.