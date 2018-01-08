Recreational Marijuana Prompts Questions About The Need For Medical Prescriptions

Now that recreational marijuana is legal in California, some medical marijuana buyers are starting to wonder if they still need their prescriptions, and what If anything is the difference between buying as a patient and buying as a 21 and over customer. At West Coast Cannabis Club in Cathedral City, CEO Kenneth Churchill says one of the biggest differences is how much marijuana you can buy.

"If you have a doctor's recommendation you can purchase up to eight ounces per visit. And if you don't have a doctor's recommendation and you're coming in for adult use, you can only buy up to 28.5 grams per visit," said Churchill.

The other difference has to do with taxes. Patients with a medical marijuana card issued by a doctor receive no tax breaks. Those who received a medical marijuana card issued from the county on the other hand, don't have to pay the excise tax.

"You're able to save several dollars per visit if you have that recommendation. It's is a little bit difficult to gain though, you have to have some pretty extensive circumstances," Churchill said.

A common misconception is that recreational users without a prescription are simply looking get high but Churchill says that is not necessarily the case.

"The fact of the matter is a lot of the people coming in, even as adult use members, are coming in for medicinal reasons. So even if they don't have their medical card, they're still looking for pain relief, they're still looking for help sleeping," said Churchill.

Most people assume that recreational users tend to be younger, but that is not necessarily that case.

"A lot older surprisingly. It's a lot of people who just didn't want to get a doctors recommendation and this is the first time where they've felt comfortable coming into a place like this, where they didn't have to be feeling like they were going to be judged or go to jail for anything they were doing. It's been really exciting to see the over 50 crowd come in in droves," Churchill said.