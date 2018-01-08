You Ask. We Investigate.® Tamiflu Shortage Across The Coachella Valley

KMIR News has received numerous emails to our "You ask. We investigate" desk about people in the Coachella Valley struggling to get their hands on the flu prevention medicine Tamiflu. "In general all illnesses I've seen this year have been worse, flu included in there," said nurse practitioner Gabrielle Schwilk with Desert Oasis.

Kevin Crawford got sick with the flu last Tuesday. He is still recovering. "At first it was just a tickle in the throat, but by the evening, I started feeling achy, and the fever came on, and the thing I found the worse this time is the cough has been really really bad," Crawford said. He said the flu put him out of work for a few days. "The flu is a pain in the behind. It's a five out of 10, but this cough is a 12," he said, describing his pain levels.

Crawford's doctor prescribed him Tamiflu, but when when he went to CVS to fill his prescription, he said it didn't have any.

"So we knew that there was another pharmacy up the street so we went to Rite Aid and we got told the same thing. We went to Walgreens and we got told the same thing. We went to Walmart and got told the same thing," Crawford explained.

CVS told KMIR News it is not experiencing a shortage of Tamiflu nation-wide, but in California, it is seeing an increase in demand, which means some sores could be temporarily out-of-stock. Walgreens told KMIR News pretty much the same thing. So it advises calling ahead of time to check for the availability of Tamiflu.

So if you cannot get your hands on Tamiflu, Schwilk wants to remind people to stay hydrated. "Drink plenty of liquids, Tylenoll or Motrin for fever, vapor rub for people who have cough or congestion, cold remedies," she said. Schwilk said it is never too late to get a flu shot.