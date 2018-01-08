Disney Once Again Offering Discounted Tickets for SoCal Resident - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Southern California

Disney Once Again Offering Discounted Tickets for SoCal Residents

Southern California residents looking to go to Disneyland can once again do so at a discounted price.

The theme park on Monday once again began selling two-day and three-day tickets for Southern California residents, allowing them to save some dough when visiting Disneyland, Disney California Adventure or both.

From Monday through May 24, SoCal residents will be able to purchase multi-day tickets at the following discounted rates:

Two-Day Tickets

One park per day: $159

Park hopper ticket: $204

Three-Day Tickets

One park per day ticket: $199

Park hopper ticket: $244

Keep in mind that if you buy these tickets, you will have to show proof of residency, like a California ID, to get in. So go forth, purchase your tickets and have fun, you thrifty SoCal Mouseketeers.

