Disney Once Again Offering Discounted Tickets for SoCal Residents

Officers from the Rancho Mirage Police Department responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on eastbound Dinah Shore, east of Duval, in the city of Rancho Mirage. Story: DUI Pursuit Suspect With Prior Manslaughter Conviction Pleads Guilty to Chase Charges Upon arrival, they found Ramon Hernandez-Cervantes, 32, of Cathedral City, alone in the vehicle, unresponsive and bleeding from the head. Riverside County Fire Department units arrived and gave medical...
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 111 checkpoint arrested a 14-year-old girl suspected of smuggling methamphetamine Saturday afternoon.
