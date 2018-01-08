BNP Paribas Open Pre-Qualifier Registration Opens

Registration for the 2018 BNP Paribas Open Pre-Qualifier, the singles pre-qualifying event for the BNP Paribas Open, opens Monday, January 8th at 2:00pm.

The BNP Paribas Open Pre-Qualifier will take place February 8-11, 2018 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, with one male and one female participant advancing to the qualifying draw of the BNP Paribas Open. Each year, amateur tennis players travel to Indian Wells to compete in the event and battle for a spot in the BNP Paribas Open qualifying draw.

The first through semifinal round matches will be best of three sets with a 10-point match tiebreak played for the third set, while final matches will be best of three sets. Champions will advance to the BNP Paribas Open Qualifying event to be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden March 5-7, 2018.

The entry fee is $50. Entries will be received on a first come, first served basis, with a total of 64 spots available for men and 64 spots available for women. For more information, please contact Tom Fey, Director of Special Tennis Events at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden at 760-200-8229 or tfey@iwtg.net.