Pete Carlson's Athlete of the Week: Angela Inprom

Cathedral City High School senior Angela Inprom is known on the hard courts and in the pool. But now she's making a name for herself on the mats.

The first year wrestler currently holds an impressive 17-4 record and is just 3 pins away from breaking the schools all time pin record (19).

Not even halfway through the season, Inprom has already received 2 offers to wrestle in college.

On top of being a 3 sport athlete, Inprom holds a 4.4 GPA and is heavily involved in volunteering to take our Pete Carslon's Athlete of the Week.