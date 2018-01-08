Britain's Princess Charlotte starts nursery school - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Britain's Princess Charlotte starts nursery school

By Judith Vonberg CNN

(CNN) -- Britain's Princess Charlotte, youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, started nursery school on Monday.

Kensington Palace tweeted two photographs of the young princess Monday afternoon. She was pictured wearing a red coat, red buckle shoes and a pale pink scarf.

The images were taken by Charlotte's mother, the former Kate Middleton, shortly before she left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School, a private school in west London.

The nursery school, founded in 1964, is housed in a church hall just a short walk from Kensington Palace.

The school, which charges £14,550 ($19,740) per year, was classed as "outstanding" at the last official inspection in 2012.

Charlotte, younger sister to George, will turn three in May. By then, she's expected to have a new younger sibling -- the Duchess is expecting her third child in April.

Despite her young age, Charlotte is already settling into a lifetime of royal duties. During a family visit to Berlin in July last year, she charmed ambassadors and dignitaries on the airport tarmac, smiling happily while shaking hands and accepting a baby bouquet of flowers as her parents looked on proudly.

Charlotte's first day at nursery comes just four months after her older brother George started school. The four-year-old prince was accompanied on his first day by his father, William.

