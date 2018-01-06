Woman Leads Police on Slow-Speed Pursuit from Desert Hot Springs - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Desert Hot Springs

Woman Leads Police on Slow-Speed Pursuit from Desert Hot Springs to Palm Desert

Desert Hot Springs, CA -

Desert Hot Springs police today released the name of a suspected drugged driver who led police on a weekend pursuit from Desert Hot Springs onto Interstate 10, forcing a brief freeway shutdown.

Catherine Engebretson, 41, of Desert Hot Springs, was booked Saturday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, making criminal threats, resisting arrest, evading arrest and driving under the influence of drugs.

She was pulled over near Buena Vista Avenue and Palm Drive at around 12:15 p.m. Saturday and exited the car at officers' request before getting back in and speeding off, according to police.

The chase continued on southbound Palm Drive, then onto eastbound Interstate 10, where Engebretson -- armed with a crowbar -- allegedly drove in the interstate's center divider at around 15 to 30 mph.

She stopped the car at around Washington Street, but refused to get out, bringing traffic to a standstill on Interstate 10 until officers forced their way into the vehicle and arrested her, according to police.

Engebretson, who's being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning in lieu of $100,000 bail, is expected to make her initial court appearance on Wednesday.

Court records show she previously pleaded guilty in 2009 to DUI causing injury, possession of controlled substances and misdemeanor battery on a peace officer. 

