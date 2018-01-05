Polo Season Heating Up the Desert

Polo, the oldest of equestrian sports, is best known as hockey on horseback.

The game is played by two teams of four horses and riders on a field that is equal to nine football fields.

Still not getting it? Well, sometimes it’s best to try it yourself.

All you need is a helmet, a horse, a stick and a ball. And if it's your first time, you'll probably need an instructor.

But one can't hop on any horse and play because trained polo horses are unlike any other.

"In the course of games, you're asking them to do a lot of things,” Polo professional and instructor Kyle Fargey explained. “Like stopping and turning. There's a lot of contact between the horses so they got to be super quiet and tolerant."

Much of the game is played by the horse than the rider.

"I think once you get to a certain ability, the differential is just the horses,” Fargey explained. “It's just like hockey. If you can't get to the puck, you can't shoot it so the horses do everything as far as you getting to the ball."

If you're ready to watch world class polo, you're in luck because the sport calls the Coachella Valley home during the winter months.

"Indio is one of only two places that plays winter polo on the grass.” Marketing and events director at Eldorado Polo Club James A’Court said. “We have players that travel in all over the country and the world that play polo in other areas but descend upon the Coachella Valley in the winter time for our ideal climate to play polo in the winter sun.”

Opening day of the 2018 season is this Sunday at Eldorado Polo Club, the oldest club in the valley.

"Everybody is welcome to attend,” A’Court said. “It only costs ten dollars per car. You can bring a picnic and tailgate, or you can join our general admission clubhouse where we have food and beverage options."

World class polo will be in our beautiful desert from January-April. Games are played at Eldorado Polo Club every Sunday at 12pm and 2pm.

For more information: http://eldoradopoloclub.com/