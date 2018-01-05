Multi-Vehicle Major Injury Crash Shuts Down Palm Springs Roadway - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Multi-Vehicle Major Injury Crash Shuts Down Palm Springs Roadway

Palm Springs, CA -

A multi-vehicle injury crash was reported in Palm Springs this afternoon.

The accident involving four to five vehicles happened about 3:15 p.m. at Palm Canyon Drive and Vista Chino. Some of the vehicles' occupants reportedly suffered major injuries, though the exact number of victims was unclear.

According to one of the drivers, a black vehicle attempted to turn left onto Palm Canyon, when a white car sped through the intersection to beat a yellow/red light and hit the black vehicle, causing it to spin into two other vehicles. They say the driver who was hit suffered serious injuries from the collision.

Police shut down Vista Chino between Palm Canyon and Indian Canyon drives and advised motorists to avoid the area until they conclude their investigation into the crash.

